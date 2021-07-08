Triplets lavish praise on Ajman Ruler for awarding 100% scholarships

Lujain, Farah and Leen Adan Zoghan scored 98.5% in secondary examinations.

Jordanian triplet sisters, who were awarded 100 per cent Ajman University scholarships by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, a member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Ajman, expressed their gratitude to the Ajman and the UAE Governments.

His Highness Al Nuaimi is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ajman University.

On Wednesday (July 7), His Highness Al Nuaimi announced the scholarships for the triplet sisters --- Lujain, Farah and Leen Adan Zoghan -- who scored 98.5 per cent in secondary examinations.

The sisters exuded their happiness and appreciated the honour of the benevolent, wise, and visionary leadership of the UAE, which always cared about outstanding students, irrespective of whether they are Emiratis or UAE residents.

The honour demonstrates His Highness Al Nuaimi’s unwavering interest in supporting the education of distinguished students, who may face financial constraints, they said.

Lujain, who studied at Al-Hikmah Secondary School in Ajman, has all along been an outstanding pupil since her formative years.

“The honour has brought joy and happiness in our souls. It makes us feel secure that we can continue university studies without any difficulties,” she said.

“I intend to specialise in physical therapy or study pharmacy,” she added.

Leen, who aims to study interior design, echoed her sister Lujain while praising His Highness Al Nuaimi for his generosity towards the meritorious and needy student.

Farah is the other sibling, and she is planning to study medicine.

She lavished praise on the Emirati values of tolerance, kindness and generosity, where humanity transcends geographical boundaries and opportunities are available for people from all walks of life.

The triplets said that the UAE has emerged as a country of bountiful opportunities and the scholarship would help ease financial burden on their family.