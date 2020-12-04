Training session equip teachers in UAE with new methods
The objective of the session was to give tips to the teachers to cope up and successfully manage current online teaching.
To equip teachers to handle new challenges associated with blended/hybrid teaching due to distance learning in the wake of Covid-19, school teachers and academicians from around 10 schools took part in a continuous professional development (CPD) session organised by Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology of Ras Al Khaimah.
The objective of the CPD session was to give insight and practical knowledge and tips to the teachers to cope up and manage successfully current online teaching and learning practices, said educationist Dr Abdul Haqq Baker, principal of Pakistan Education Academy Dubai.
He emphasised on the innovative pedagogical practices and special roles of Infrastructure, content and curricula, assessment, leadership, connectivity, learning and teaching practices.
