Tears of joy and relief in UAE after CBSE XII results out

Students and parents celebrate after the CBSE Grade 12 results were announced on Friday. — Supplied photo

More than 10,000 studentsfrom 90 CBSE schools in UAE were evaluated for Grade XII results this year

It was a fabulous Friday for thousands of CBSE students across the UAE as India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Grade XII results on Friday.

Tears of joy and relief were shed across homes in the UAE, as nearly all CBSE schools in the UAE notched up a 100 per cent pass percentage.

Our Own Indian School student Naveen Suresh Nair was reportedly the UAE topper (as at the time of going to press), with a whopping 99.2 per cent. The student who had a subject-combination of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and English, said: “I was quite surprised with the results. I expected a bit lower marks as the tabulation was something new. But I was sure of scoring excellent marks since I had done very well in my 10th and 11th grade.”

Nair, who credits his good showing to his teachers and parents, told Khaleej Times that he planned on taking JEE advance coaching to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology.

The CBSE had taken the unprecedented step of cancelling Grade XII board exams this year due to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in India. Consequently, a new evaluation policy was formulated, where weightage was given to unit tests or mid-term or pre-board exams, including the practicals, combining marks scored in classes 10 and 11 as part of the assessment plan.

Nair’s classmate Afsal Abdul Nasir who scored a fantastic 97 per cent, was also quite happy with the results. “It was quite a roller-coaster year for us. I was a bit concerned about my results. It’s overwhelming and my parents are really glad.”

Amritha Reena Dinesh Kumar, another high-scoring student, said: “I am extremely grateful for the invaluable guidance provided by my teachers at JSS and parents.”

There are over 90 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE and more than 10,000 students were evaluated for Grade XII results this year.

Fatima Martin, Principal of GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail, said: “Today is a day to celebrate the wonderful results and the triumph of the human spirit, as it has been a tough academic year for students.”

Gulf Indian High School in Dubai was among those with100 per cent pass results. Principal Muhammad Ali kottakkulam, said: “After grooming the students through the pandemic, it was challenging for the schools, teachers, students, and parents to reach this point of success.”

Dr Manju Reji, Principal of India International School, Sharjah, said the results would make college admission easier. “We are sure that all students will be easily admitted to colleges of their choice.”

Scholars Indian School in Ras al Khaimah, saw all 44 students pass the exams.

Indian schools in Abu Dhabi have secured a 100 per cent pass rate, with the overall topper from the Capital being Shrawan Krishnan of Abu Dhabi Indian School with 98.6 per cent. Out of 290 students at Abu Dhabi Indian School, 95 scored more than 90 per cent.

V.V. Abdul Kader, principal, the Model School Abu Dhabi, said the school’s average score was 85.14. Diljith P.D. was the topper with 96.8 per cent.

At Private International English School (PIES) Kalyani Jijith and Bhrigun and Sajeev Nair both secured 98 per cent each. Principal Girija Baiju congratulated all 64 students for achieving a school average of 91.66 per cent.

At Abu Dhabi Indian School Branch 1, Al Watbha, Ahmed Hanoon was the topper with 96.8 per cent, while Mayoor Private School, Abu Dhabi saw Ayesha Banu Quaraishi topping with 96 per cent. Shining Star International School principal Abhilasha Singh said the students have done well despite a strict evaluation process. Hajrah Imran was the school topper with 84.4 per cent.

