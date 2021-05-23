Sheikh Mohamed allocates Dh6m to purchase books from ADIBF for govt school libraries

Making a wide variety of literary works available to students will play an instrumental role in their educational development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has directed that Dh6 million be allocated for the purchase of books and educational materials from the 500,000 titles available at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2021.

The books and educational materials will be distributed to government schools across the UAE, in support of the education sector. It also highlights the importance of ensuring literary works and cultural resources are readily available for students of all age groups.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said, "Investing in books means investing in minds, the very foundation that any nation's success is built on. We are grateful to Sheikh Mohamed for his support. Making a wide variety of literary works from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair available to students will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in their educational development. It will also contribute greatly to broadening their horizons and better acquaint them with different cultures to hone their skills and further their experiences throughout their educational journey."

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said, "We are greatly appreciative of this gesture, which reflects the vision and wisdom of Sheikh Mohamed, as it provides significant support and assistance to one of our country’s vital cultural industries, and follows the recent announcement that publishers are exempted from participation fees for the current edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair."

He added, "We will immediately begin working with the Ministry of Education to ensure the selection of titles meets the needs of students at various levels of education, and to provide school libraries with the latest and most important literary, scientific, cultural and educational publications. By doing so, we will be able to motivate our youth to read and discover more about the world around them, which is in line with the vision of His Highness to encourage reading among students, and to make reading and acquiring knowledge a priority for the UAE community."

ADIBF is considered one of the most prominent cultural events locally and regionally. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed, the fair has become a leading platform to support the publishing industry, enhance cultural exchange, and expand the reach of Arabic creative and literary publications through developing advanced digital platforms such as written and audio publications.

The fair continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the culture of reading within the community, bringing together readers and pioneers, reflecting an added value to the local and international cultural and humanitarian landscape.

The 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will be held with the participation of more than 800 exhibitors from 46 countries, presented as a ‘hybrid’ programme of virtual events and activities held on the ground under strict precautionary measures to ensure visitors enjoy an inspirational and safe cultural experience.