Schools thrilled as UAE students notch top IB results

In the UAE pupils were evaluated on their coursework, mocks and other evidence.

International Baccalaureate (IB) students in the UAE have achieved record-breaking results this year.

Ten students across the GEMS network and four students from Taaleem schools have achieved the highest point score possible of 45. Four students from Innoventures Education have also received the perfect score of 45.

Joining others, UAE students were able to access their individual results online on Tuesday, along with over 170,000 students worldwide who had registered for the May 2021 IB session.

The average score for the May 2021 session was 33.02 points, up from 31.34 in May 2020. The diploma pass rate has also risen to 88.96 per cent, up from 85.18 per cent in 2020.

This year the IB held a dual route for grading, with students in some countries taking the exam, while others were awarded grades through teacher assessment.

In the UAE, following a non-exam route, like last year, pupils were evaluated on their coursework, mocks and other evidence.

The IB DP is one of the highest-regarded school qualifications accepted by leading universities worldwide — over 50 schools in the UAE now offer the programme.

GEMS’ students achieved an average pass rate of 99.5 per cent and average point score of 36. A total of nearly 600 GEMS Grade 12/Year 13 students sat for the IB Diploma.

The ten GEMS students who achieving the perfect score of 45 are among in top performing 1 per cent in the world. Three of them are from GEMS Wellington International School, two each from GEMS World Academy – Dubai, GEMS International School – Al Khail and GEMS Dubai American Academy, and one from GEMS Modern Academy.

Beth Swinscoe, IBCP Coordinator, GEMS Wellington International School, said, “We couldn’t be prouder on such an incredible day as our Year 13 graduates receive their results. It’s been one of the most challenging experiences for them these past few years, with a number of months working remotely and through blended learning. The students have worked so hard, they’ve put in 100 per cent effort, and it’s really shown in the grades they’ve received. Being able to stand here today and celebrate with them is one of the proudest moments for staff, and also one of the most emotional.”

Al Bateen Academy achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in this year’s IB exams. Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, said: “I am extremely proud of this year’s cohort of graduates for all that they have achieved. Marking Al Bateen Academy’s highest ever score, today is a monumental moment for students, teachers’, and staff, and one that they should all be proud of. Students should be incredibly proud of themselves for not only their academic achievements, but for the resilience and positivity they have shown.”

Taaleem schools also notched up great IB results. Alan Williamson, CEO Taaleem, said: “Each of our four IB schools achieved record-breaking results this year.

“We have had four students awarded the maximum 45 points; a historic and phenomenal achievement, as on average only 0.3 per cent of global students ever accomplish this award. All of our schools have attained results significantly above the world average point score. We are particularly proud of this as our admissions policy is non-selective.

Meanwhile, this is the sixth year that Repton students have achieved an average score above 34 points with 27 per cent of the graduating cohort achieving 40 points or more in the Diploma programme.

Student-speak

Chetan Nair, GEMS Wellington International School, who got the perfect score of 45, says: “I was definitely hoping for a 45, and that’s exactly what I’ve got, so I’m really happy! Now that I’ve got my grades, I’ve decided that I’m going to Stanford University in the US. And although I haven’t decided what major, I’ll probably be looking at Computer Science or Physics, or some sort of blend between the two. I’d like to thank all the teachers here at WIS and the support staff.”

Leandra Cooper, from GEMS World Academy, Dubai who scored 40 points says, “I am extremely happy and I cannot wait to start the next chapter in my life. I’ll now officially be going to a university in Amsterdam. I want to thank all of my teachers in the DP programme who have helped me get through it all.”

