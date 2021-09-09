- EVENTS
Partner content by KT Engage
Receive up to 70% scholarships at Al Ghurair University
Study in an internationally accredited university offering an array of differentiated programs
Al Ghurair University (AGU) is one of the first private higher education institutions in the UAE, with 22 years of academic excellence in four colleges, with internationally accredited programs and accreditation from the Ministry of Education in the UAE. AGU has been the preferred choice for many students from various destinations and nationalities due to international quality of education, accreditation, and scholarships up to 70%.
Prospective students for the September 2021 intake at AGU are eligible for a range of scholarships and grants up to 70% for the duration of their Bachelor's program, as well as a 35% grant for Master's program.Student's confirming their admission on AGU's Open Day scheduled on Saturday, 11th September are given the additional benefit of receiving a 100% admission fee waiver of Dh 3,000 on top of their scholarship. For more information please visit : http://admission.agu.ac.ae/. AGU is focused on providing affordable quality education to its students during these hard times.
AGU embodies top faculty with international credentials that bring an outstanding quality of theoretical and practical teaching in four colleges: College of Architecture and Interior Design, College of Business and Communication, College of Engineering and Computing, and the College of Law. AGU faculty are continuously engaged in academic research and development which allows their students to take an active role in research and publications that exceed 100 publications yearly. The university is always keen to offer contemporary designed programs to equip students with the right skills to excel in the existing and potential future jobs.
AGU has a vast network of partnerships with 200+ companies across seven prominent industries and government sectors which gives their students the advantage to access technical and professional training during their education. And therefore, the highest employability upon graduating from AGU. The university is constantly pleased to see their students and alumni equipped with the knowledge and skills, growing in their jobs and career.
AGU is a student-centered educational institution that takes the role in the transformation of students and upholds a 1:15 faculty to student ratio. AGU expects the students to live up to its academic program rigor yet knowing that the institution will provide them with the needed support. AGU is focused on placing the best resources to ensure the programs' quality and goals, which is aligned to the purpose of 'Enhancing Life by Enriching Minds'.
The University boasts of a fully-fledged 12,000 sqm campus with amenities to meet the requirements of their students. AGU is committed to provide and maintain high-quality infrastructure and support services.
AGU has the international accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) for all engineering programs that include the Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (BSEEE), Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering (BSCSE), and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (BSME).
AGU offers Bachelor programs such as Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Business Administration, Public Relations, Law, Architecture, and Interior Design. It offers a Master's program in Business Administration.
For more information please visit : http://admission.agu.ac.ae/
