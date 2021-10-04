Popular talent hunt exam comes to the UAE

Tallentex provides an opportunity for students to apply their ability, while nurturing their minds for the higher targets of tomorrow

Allen Career Institute will be bringing its highly popular talent hunt exam to the UAE.

The private institute is a pioneer in coaching for competitive exams. Allen’s Talent Encouragement Exam, or Tallentex, is a specially-designed initiative created by the institute to encourage young talent with cash prizes, scholarships, and mentoring. The platform provides an opportunity for students to apply their ability, while nurturing their minds for the higher targets of tomorrow.

Keshav Maheswari, director of Allen Career Institute Overseas, told Khaleej Times that the new round of online exams will be held on October 30. He said the company hopes to replicate the success of the Tallentex in India in the UAE and the GCC. “Last year, we had over 1,000 students who signed up for the exam, and this year we aim to have around 5,000 taking the exam. The UAE is an important destination for us because it is the gateway between the East and the West, and we encourage students of all nationalities to apply for this year’s edition of the exam,” he said.

Maheswari said that the exam is primarily designed to test and evaluate the abilities of students in Mathematics and Sciences, irrespective of what curriculum the students are studying. “It is a test to see what aptitude you have in certain subjects. The results are placed in a results matrix and the top performers are rewarded for their performance.”

He explained that the tests are also a form of guidance to help the students determine a career path from an early stage. Many students will benefit from the mentoring and guidance that Allen Career Institute provides after they have taken the test and received their results. “It is important for us to identify talent and create a suitable benchmark for students. Times are changing fast and what is relevant today might not be tomorrow, so having the right coaching and mentorship really helps students,” he said.

All those students participating in the Tallentex Overseas Exam will get their class-wise national rank amongst the students of the GCC, Nepal, and India. An analysis of overall and subject-wise performance will be provided in report format after the declaration of the results.

Students will be provided with their Competitive Success Index (CSI); and, based on CSI, a student can evaluate his/her potential of success in respective forthcoming higher competitive exams including JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced), NEET (UG), AIIMS, International Olympiads, KVPY or NTSE.

Selected students will be felicitated in a Success Power Session at Allen Career Institute Overseas (Dubai) in December 2021 for which the dates will be announced after the result.

