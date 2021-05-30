- EVENTS
Parents in UAE urged to identify snags during public school mock tests
Officials said they wanted to ensure that all pupils are familiar with the online examination process.
The parents and guardians of public-school pupils in the UAE have been asked to bring to the notice of authorities any technical snags faced by the candidates during the recently held remote mock tests to ensure that the problems can be addressed prior to the beginning of the end-of-the-academic-year examinations.
The mock tests for public school pupils from Grades IV to XII were conducted from Sunday (May 23) to Thursday (May 27) ahead of the final examinations that are slated to be held from June 8-17.
Officials said they wanted to ensure that all pupils are familiar with the online examination process.
The parents and guardians had received letters from school administrators asking them to identify some of the difficulties the candidates might have faced during the mock tests, and they can be addressed before they appear for their final examinations.
The message sent to the pupils’ parents and guardians said that if a pupil faced any problem in mock tests, it should be identified or put forward through a message via a specific link, which would help school authorities address them prior to the start of the final examinations.
The Emirates Schools Establishment issued another circular to school authorities urging them to carry out a survey among parents to assess their satisfaction among various services rendered and if there is any room for improvement. The parents and guardians of pupils in kindergarten and the third cycle have been urged to take part in the survey.
Earlier, the Emirates School Establishment had announced that the end-of-year examinations for academic session 2020-21 would be held online and in a safe environment and keep the contagion at bay.
No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades I to III. These pupils will be assessed on the basis of a progressive assessment carried out by their teachers during the third semester in the group A subjects.
The authorities said all efforts are on to provide all necessary support for pupils to ensure that they could appear for the online examinations without any difficulties.
The provisional examination will be held for those pupils, who face technical snags, between June 20 and 24.
