New smart initiative launched for cyber safety in UAE schools
The novel initiative follows the European Union standards for the use of safe Internet.
A smart security structure ‘Aqdar E-Safe Schools’ was launched in the public and private schools of the UAE. The novel initiative follows the European Union standards for the use of safe Internet.
Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the virtual ceremony for the launch of the initiative.
The ceremony included a video presentation on the initiative and the stages it went through. The event also witnessed the agreement between the Ministry of Education, the Khalifa Empowerment Programme, Aqdar and Knowledge Point Company.
Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, tweeted: “We celebrate the launch of the Aqdar E-Safe Schools initiative, one of the many initiatives launched by Aqdar, the pioneer institution in our country.”
Dr Ibrahim Al Dabal, Chief Executive Officer of Aqdar, tweeted: “The initiative supports the educational process and provides a safe virtual environment.”
He added that the initiative has an electronic communication (Cyber C3), an explanation of the laws of cybercrime in the UAE and the technical and precautionary measures that must be taken to protect privacy.
What's it about
Aqdar E-Safe Schools is a national initiative based on the highest and latest global systems and standards for Internet censorship in the
field of education.
It is being implemented for the first time in the Arab world and secured the first place in the World Summit (WSIS) awards, in the area of the role of governments in technical development.
