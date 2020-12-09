New calendar for Sharjah schools issued

All private schools are obligated to the minimum number of school days of 182 in a year.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has approved the school calendar 2020-21 for private institutions.

Ali Al Hosani, Director of the SPEA, told Khaleej Times that rules stipulate that private schools that offer foreign and Asian curricula would be allowed to give leaves that exceed five days throughout an academic session, which would be over and above the spring, winter, and summer vacations.

“The SPEA requires the dates from private schools in advance before giving its approval. The cut-off date for the approval is January 7, 2021,” he said.

All private schools are obligated to the minimum number of school days of 182 in a year.

Institutions that wish to increase the number of school days must include these days in the school calendar and submit it to the SPEA for its approval.

Al Hosani said the leaves of administrative and teaching staff was the prerogative of a private school as it was the institution’s internal matter.

The new regulations, which were issued on Tuesday, also include assigning of staff to provide services for parents during vacations and provide a special number for inquiries during the summer break.

“School hours are determined by the curriculum that an institution offers,” he added.

The New Normal

Al Hoasani said the SPEA work closely with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority’s (NCEMA) Sharjah unit and implement all the rules and measures in a bid to ensure safety for students and members of the society. Private schools in Sharjah did well with hybrid education during the first term of this academic session, despite the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, he said.

Any changes would be made in line with the situation and in implementation of rules to be issued by the authorities concerned, he added.

2020-21 school calendar

Al Hosani said the first semester had started on August 30 and the winter vacation would be between December 13 and 31. The second semester will start on January 3 and the spring break will be between March 28 till April 15. The third semester starts from April 18 and ends on July 1. The new academic session will start on August 29.

Private schools offering foreign curriculum had started the first semester from August 30. The winter vacation will be from December 12 to 21. The second semester starts on January 3, and the spring break will be between March 28 and April 4. The third semester starts on April 11 and ends on July 1. The new academic session starts on August 29.

Private schools offering Asian curriculum had started the first semester on April 5 and their summer break was from July 5 till 27. The winter vacation is from December 13 till 31. Classes will resume on January 3 and will end on March 28. The new academic session starts on April 4 and the summer vacation begins on July 1.