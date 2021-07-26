NEET exam in Dubai: Students start applying for slots

Hundreds of students and parents breathed a sigh of relief after the UAE was chosen as a centre for the Indian medical college entrance exam.

While students and parents were overjoyed that Dubai has been chosen as a centre to host India’ NEET exams, they now have another worry - will the Dubai centre be able to accommodate all aspirants?

Najalah Faiz, parent of a NEET aspirant, says: “The only concern we have now is how many (approved) seats will be available for candidates to take the exam in Dubai. I know there are many candidates from the UAE who will choose Dubai as an option. I hope there is no cap on the number of people in a specific centre.

“But having said that, we are thrilled that students can finally take the exam in Dubai itself.”

Hundreds of students and parents breathed a sigh of relief after the UAE was chosen as a centre for the Indian medical college entrance exam for the first time. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) is a common entrance exam taken by students who aspire to pursue MBBS or any other medical course in India, and is set to be conducted on September 12 here.

“As my son has already filled up the form he will be changing his examination centre to Dubai during the correction period, between August 8-12 as announced,” said Faiz. “His previous choices of city of exam centres were all in Kerala. I live in Abu Dhabi, so it will entail a few PCR tests to go to Dubai, but it’s definitely much better than travelling to India at the moment as there are no return flights. Besides, both my husband and I are working.”

New centres in Dubai and Kuwait city were announced to assist the Indian students based in the Gulf countries to appear for the exam. Annie Cherian, parent of another NEET aspirant says, “It’s been a welcome move [holding exams here], as travelling to India is fraught with challenges. We didn’t know if we could come back and the bigger worry is that both of us are working. My son will opt to change the exam centre to Dubai once it is open for editing as previously he had selected all four exam centres in our hometown in Kerala.

“Our concern is that students typically have a choice of four centres in India. We were wondering if in Dubai, four different exam centres will be offered to students, or if one centre will be big enough to accommodate all the UAE students, given the fact that its pandemic times.

“Also, will it depend on how soon this centre(s) will be selected by candidates? Does that mean that some students may have to go back to choosing their previous options in India if all the spots are quickly taken? Therefore, we are still a bit uncertain.”

Those candidates who still wish to apply for NEET (UG)-2021 with Dubai as the exam centre have started doing so from July 23, with the closing date being August 6and should pay application fees up to August 7.

Afsal Abdul Nazar, who aspires to pursue his MBBS, says: “I haven’t filled up the form yet because I was hoping that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would add Dubai as one of the exam centres this year. Luckily, it happened and this decision is definitely a welcome respite. I will apply now at the earliest. As for my remaining options, I’ll probably have to opt for places in Kerala, which will be my second, third and fourth options, as the form offers four venues of one’s choice. Kuwait City, though close to the UAE, is again not an option because of the travel bans.”

