Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to be set up in UAE

The university will offer programmes in social studies, humanities and philosophy for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a law to establish the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH).

The university will offer programmes in social studies, humanities and philosophy for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The MBZUH aims to cement cultural and academic ties through signing cooperation and exchange agreements with distinguished institutions, locally and internationally; develop and sponsor academic research in the fields of the programmes it offers; and train graduates in all categories of humanities.

It will conduct academic and applied research in areas of scientific and strategic importance; facilitate and support a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship; provide advice, information and services in all academic, research and administrative fields; and organise public seminars, conferences and training courses.

Board of trustees

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to establish the Board of Trustees for the MBZUH.

The board will be chaired by Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei. Members include Vice-Chair Sara Awad Issa Musallam; Maryam Eid AlMheiri; Dr Yousif Abdulla Majed Alobaidli; Mohamed Najm AlQubaisi; Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei; Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri; and Dr Said Amzazi.