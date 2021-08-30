Look: UAE minister spends first day of school with students

She visited 4 schools in Sharjah, Ajman and UAQ.

Jameela Al Muhairi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Public Education, had visited four schools in the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) on Sunday -- the first day of the new academic session for in-classroom lessons.

The minister checked the progress of education in these schools and also praised pupils for their return to in-classroom lessons after a prolonged break induced by the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“I observed pupils, who are my sons and daughters, on their first day in schools after over one and half years. They've busy with online classes for all these months because of the contagion. Pupils were overjoyed to be back on campuses,” Al Muhairi tweeted.

“Our duty is to ensure a safe and stimulating school environment for pupils,” she added.

The minister expressed happiness at the resumption of in-classroom lessons.

“This has been made possible because of the support of our wise and visionary leadership and the cooperation of the school community,” she added.

Schools had to ensure that all the public health safety measures issued by the authorities were in place before they could receive pupils on Sunday.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com