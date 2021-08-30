Education
Logo
 
HOME > News > Education

Look: UAE minister spends first day of school with students

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 30, 2021

(Twitter)

She visited 4 schools in Sharjah, Ajman and UAQ.


Jameela Al Muhairi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Public Education, had visited four schools in the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) on Sunday -- the first day of the new academic session for in-classroom lessons.

The minister checked the progress of education in these schools and also praised pupils for their return to in-classroom lessons after a prolonged break induced by the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“I observed pupils, who are my sons and daughters, on their first day in schools after over one and half years. They've busy with online classes for all these months because of the contagion. Pupils were overjoyed to be back on campuses,” Al Muhairi tweeted.

“Our duty is to ensure a safe and stimulating school environment for pupils,” she added.

The minister expressed happiness at the resumption of in-classroom lessons.

“This has been made possible because of the support of our wise and visionary leadership and the cooperation of the school community,” she added.

Schools had to ensure that all the public health safety measures issued by the authorities were in place before they could receive pupils on Sunday.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210829&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829010&Ref=AR&profile=1014 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1014,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 