Kids of determination to do more robotics projects in UAE schools

The new programme will also create vocational and leadership training opportunities for Special Olympic athletes.

More students of determination will be involved in tech and robotics projects, thanks to a new partnership between Special Olympics UAE and Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Education.

The collaboration is aimed at turning the newly launched United Robotics programme into a more inclusive initiative across UAE schools.

Under the programme, there will be more community-wide technology events and awareness campaigns. It also seeks to create vocational and leadership training opportunities for Special Olympic athletes.

It will use games as a tool to spark interest in STEM and robotics among students in two age groups, 8 to 11 years old and those above 12.

Talal Al Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “This collaboration supports the roll-out of activities that enrich the educational experiences of children of different abilities, creating meaningful integration inside and outside schools. It will also develop their capabilities in important fields — such as STEM and robotics, which are future-proof specialisations.”

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, said: “We are honoured to be partnering with Special Olympics as their education partner in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. One of our core purposes at Aldar Education has always been to provide an inclusive, holistic education for all students, regardless of background or ability. It is wonderful to receive recognition from the Special Olympics of this commitment.”

