ISC results: UAE students achieve 100% pass rate

Students were evaluated based on their performance in the past two to three years.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ICSE and ISC students in the UAE achieved all-time high results. A 100 per cent pass rate was recorded in the country’s ISC schools.

Results of the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) boards were released on Saturday. Globally, Grade 10 students got a pass rate of 99.98 per cent. However, a few students in ICSE schools in the UAE are yet to receive their complete results. In the Grade 12 batch worldwide, 99.86 per cent of girls and 99.66 per cent of boys passed.

The results were impressive, considering the challenges that the school community had to face, UAE principals said on Saturday.

Besides recording a 100 per cent pass rate in its ISC results, GEMS Modern Academy (GMA) also got a batch average of 93.81 per cent — the highest in the school’s 34-year history. In another first, the school received 46 scores of 100 and 519 scores of 90 and above, across all subjects.

All five of its students with special education needs did particularly well, with overall scores ranging from 80 to 91 per cent.

Nargish Khambatta, principal of GEMS Modern Academy and vice-president for education at GEMS Education, said: “The results are excellent: far better than what we would have ever delivered if it happened in our time, I daresay. It is a timely reminder to all of us to celebrate our students, parents and teachers for all that they have been through and accomplished.

“Every single child is a topper for having just gone through the year. To put their performance in perspective, our children were thrust into distance and hybrid learning and assessments, vacillating from virtual simulations to real lab experiments and yet everyone expected so much from the batch of 2020-21. Now that the results are out, our students can finally get on with their lives and seriously plan for their university sojourn.”

At GMA, Anushri Mittal, Diya Bansal and Medhansh Hinduja topped the ISC examinations with a near perfect score of 99.5 per cent.

Ambassador School Dubai got an average of 91.38 per cent for ISC this year, which is also the school’s all-time high.

Sheela Menon, principal of Ambassador School, said: “We are once again elated with the outstanding performance of our ISC and ICSE students who outperformed the previous batches. The consistency in record-breaking results for the last four years reflects the collaborative efforts of our resilient students, individual attention by our committed teachers and the support of parents. We are very proud of all our students.”

“For ICSE (Grade 10), some of the students are awaiting updated scores in certain subjects and the same has been brought to the notice of the council,” Menon added.

Board exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic and students were evaluated based on performances in the past two to three years.

Varun Pethkar of Ambassador School was ecstatic after scoring a whopping 99.5 per cent in ISC, with a perfect score in physics, chemistry and biology.

“Honestly, the news is yet to sink in. I have been very systematic with my studies right from the beginning and hoped to do very well. But this 99.5 per cent would not have been possible without the continued support of my teachers and parents,” Pethkar said.

At JSS International School, Dubai, the ISC school average was at 91.71 per cent this year, an increase of 4.1 per cent compared to last year.

Lata Nakra, principal of JSS International School, said: “Despite these challenging times and with the cloud of uncertainty looming large over the little heads of our Grade 10 and 12 students, the school is very happy and proud that their students have advanced academically and today’s results are just a reflection of that upward trend in their performance.”

She added: “A total of 69 students appeared for the ICSE examination and 57 appeared for the ISC examination from JSS International School. While the ICSE Results seem to be exceptionally good, there are a few students in all three schools who have not yet got their complete result. We are writing to the council immediately and as soon as the council responds, we will declare the averages.”

Process for appeals

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that if a candidate has objections regarding the computation of marks, the student may send an application to the school by August 1, 2021, stating the objection in detail along with the reasons.

“All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is 1 August, 2021,” read the official notice.