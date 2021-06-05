Grade 12 results: CBSE to announce evaluation criteria by June 14

Filed on June 5, 2021 | Last updated on June 5, 2021 at 09.44 am

The Board has also set up a 12-member committee to oversee the same.

CBSE students can expect to know the detailed criteria for how their Grade 12 result will be calculated by June 14.

According to News18, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Friday that it had set up a 12-member committee to oversee the same. The committee is set to submit its report within 10 days.

Kumar, the joint secretary of the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, is a prominent member of the committee. Other members include Nidhi Pandey, commissioner KVS, Udit Prakash Rai from the directorate of Education, two representatives from schools, representatives from NCERT, and UGC.

No final decision has yet been issued on result criteria after the news of the Grade 12 exams for CBSE and CISCE being cancelled. However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the boards to calculate results in “well-defined objective criteria".