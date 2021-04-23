- EVENTS
GMU virtual learning project wins global award
GMU’s Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200 judges out of 1,400 entries
Gulf Medical University’s (GMU) unique educational innovation, Virtual Patient Learning, has won a global award.
The university’s “Using AI and High-Fidelity Simulation in Health Professions Education” project was named Middle East Gold winner in QS MAPLE 2021.
GMU’s Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200 judges out of 1,400 entries submitted by academic institutions in 72 countries at the conference.
The first of its kind in the region, the application helped medical students understand 60 different patient problems, involving men and women of different age groups and ethnic backgrounds.
“The ‘Virtual Patient’ uses artificial intelligence to create an authentic patient simulation through which students interact with patients, which guides their learning, develops their reasoning, and boosts their communication skills,” said Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU, an international authority in medical education, and developer of VPL.
“It also helps students build a strong rapport and communication with virtual patients in the future, and receive feedback from the patients.
“This achievement is proof that UAE educational institutions are now not only users of up-to-date technology but producers of innovation and technological solutions,” Hamdy said.
