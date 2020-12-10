Dubai’s private school students rank among top 10 in the world in maths, science

The results have underscored that the emirate’s private schools have achieved the UAE’s National Agenda’s TIMSS targets.

Students from Dubai’s private schools have scored among the top 10 in the world, according to the latest results from Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), an international assessment, which tests the proficiency of these subjects for students of Grades IV and VIII.

Dubai's private school students highest ranking came in Grade VIII science and they were ranked fifth among participating countries and regions.

In Grade IV science, they were placed eighth. They scored seventh and 10th in Grade VIII and IV mathematics, respectively.

Data showed that 75% of Grade IV mathematics and science students, 74% of Grade VIII mathematics students and 78% of Grade VIII science students scored above he TIMSS's international average score of 500.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “The leadership of the UAE had announced ambitious National Agenda targets for Dubai’s private schools six years ago. Our education community has never backed away from a challenge. Ever since Dubai first participated in its first TIMSS cycle in 2007, schools have made consistent and significant improvement. What started out as an ambitious target soon became a reality.”

Dr Al Karam added: “These results are a testament to the dedication, commitment and love that Dubai’s principals and teachers have for their students, their schools, and their city. They are also a reflection of Dubai’s promise to provide students with a world-class education that values wellbeing as well as academics.

“We’re grateful to every principal, teacher, student and parent in Dubai. We hope they feel proud of the result they’ve achieved. The National Agenda targets are not just indicators of students’ academic outcomes, but of our ability to work together towards a common goal.”

Students attending Indian-curriculum schools scored the highest in Grades IV and VIII Science and Grade VIII mathematics, as they scored 568, 598 and 580, respectively.

While students of the United Kingdom (UK)-curriculum schools were placed the highest in Grade IV mathematics with 565 points.

TIMSS 2019 -- one the world's most influential global assessments of student achievement in mathematics and science – reported a participation of 580,000 students from over 72 countries.

A total of 7,265 Grade IV students from 199 Dubai private schools and 5,728 Grade VIII students from 163 schools across various curricula participated in the digital version of TIMSS 2019.

This was Dubai's fourth consecutive participation in TIMSS, including the first in 2007.

