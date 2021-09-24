Dubai students win award for AI-powered system that detects Covid violations
The innovation stood out among more than 40 submissions to the FabLab UAE Innovators Competition
Soon, artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be able to detect social distancing violators and alert on-site security teams via WhatsApp — all thanks to an innovation by two Dubai students.
The duo from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai have won a Dh20,000 prize, following their recent win in the FabLab UAE Innovators Competition.
The solution, which is aimed at combating Covid-19 social distancing violations, has been designed for both educational and workplace settings.
Explaining the idea behind the tool, Noman Sheikh, a second-year BSc computer security student, said: “We know that social distancing is an important aspect in preventing the spread of Covid-19."
"So, our idea was to create a tactical private 4G-LTE network using software defined radio integrated with AI-based computer vision to detect violations and send an instant alert to the on-site security team through automation, so that they can intervene to enforce the regulations. We are moving forward with the implementation of this over 5G.”
The innovation stood out among more than 40 submissions to the FabLab UAE Innovators Competition. The team was one of six that made it to the final stage of the competition and presented their project to expert juries.
Shedding light on the technology used to create the innovation, Izhan Hyder, also a second-year BSc computer security student, said: “The system combines computer vision technology with an artificial intelligence model detection algorithm to evaluate whether social distancing violations are taking place."
"If social distance is not maintained, an automated message is sent to the security team via WhatsApp. The tactical 4G-LTE network allows us to provide networking capabilities anywhere and anytime with security of the communications over the network and over the air interface.”
Dr Ali Raza, team supervisor and professor of computing sciences at RIT Dubai, said that one of the most important elements of the technology is that it detects and relays violations immediately, allowing security to take action quickly.
“This feature can have a number of applications beyond this technology, across various industrial and professional settings. This solution allows the digital transformation of monitoring and preventing the spread through close contact."
"I am looking forward to the migration of our solution to a 5G network where we can see the benefits of higher speeds to support higher resolution images with ultra-low latency," he said.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE professor: How AI and machine learning help teachers monitor students’ progress
>> UAE on its way to becoming global AI leader: Minister
He added that the two students implemented an entire 4G-LTE radio and core network over a short period of time, climbing a steep learning curve.
“I have been very impressed by their dedication to the project. Nurturing talent and offering guidance to these kinds of projects is an important part of our role as professors and we are very proud of what they have achieved.”
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
Dubai students win award for AI-powered system...
The innovation stood out among more than 40 submissions to the FabLab ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday
Hazy and humid conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 2 expats jailed for sexually assaulting 8-...
The boy's mother had sent him to buy bread from the grocery store READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 303 Covid-19 cases, 373 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 82 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against flu
Children should ideally get the flu shot in September or October READ MORE
-
Americas
Modi to hold first in-person bilateral talks with ...
Both leaders will review 'robust and multifaceted' India-US bilateral ... READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline