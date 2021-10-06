Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan issues resolution to regulate vocational education

The resolution prohibits anyone from undertaking any vocational activity without a license in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of the emirate, on Tuesday issued a resolution regulating vocational education in the city.

Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2021 aims to support efforts to expand the pool of qualified technicians in Dubai and encourage graduates of vocational courses to continue their studies in educational institutes.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will oversee vocational education activities in the emirate, according to the resolution.

It will introduce policies that will improve the quality of vocational education and develop strategic plans to implement them.

The authority is also tasked with liaising with the public and private sectors to formalise the vocational qualifications required for job positions.

The new resolution prohibits anyone from undertaking any vocational activity without a licence in Dubai.

The KHDA is also mandated to issue and renew licenses according to applicable terms and conditions. Furthermore, it is authorised to issue equivalency certificates for vocational qualifications obtained abroad.

The emirate’s education regulator is also tasked with designing, developing and categorising vocational qualifications, in line with local and international standards.

The authority will approve the mode of teaching that can be used to provide vocational courses, whether it is in-person, online or distance learning, as well as the number of hours and theoretical and practical classes that can be offered for programmes, in addition to verifying the age groups that programmes can be offered to.

The resolution annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions, and is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.