Dubai private schools see rise in student enrolment: KHDA

A report published by the authority says 52% of the students are engaging in classroom learning than distance learning

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai said on Sunday that student enrolment at Dubai’s private schools have increased by 10,000, a rise of 3.9 per cent since September 2020.

According to the KHDA’s latest private education landscape report, for the first time since the re-opening of schools, more students — 52 per cent — are engaging in face-to-face learning than distance learning. The report also said a total of 97 per cent of eligible school staff have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of KHDA, said: “Parents have always had the choice of distance or face-to-face learning for their children. It is great to see that parents have placed their confidence and trust in schools and that the government’s safety protocols continue to be rigorously implemented. It’s also great that students are able to spend time with their friends and teachers in person every day.”

The newly released data put a spotlight on early childhood education. It said eight new early childhood centres are expected to open this year and 10,000 children are attending 169 private early childhood centres across Dubai.

Dr Karam added: “The first five years of our lives form the foundation for the kind of adults we will become. High-quality early childhood education and care are crucial to creating a happy and healthy population, as well as a dynamic and future-focused Dubai.”

He said: “By gathering and sharing data on this sector, we hope to give it greater visibility and encourage even more growth. We are grateful to all the centres we’ve worked with so far, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with them for the benefit of our youngest children and their families in Dubai.”

Other data in the report showed that 28,166 students are enrolled in 36 higher education institutions and that 286,588 students are currently enrolled in Dubai’s 210 private schools.