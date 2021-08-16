Dubai: GEMS Al Khaleej National School renamed ahead of its relocation

The relocation to the new campus is set to be completed by February.

GEMS Al Khaleej National School is being renamed as GEMS Al Khaleej International School ahead of its relocation to a new campus at Al Warqa 4 in Dubai.

The new campus, which occupies 9.27 acres with a total built-up area of 26,795 square (sq) metres (m), will allow the school to meet its increasing demand by raising the institution’s capacity to around 4,000 pupils.

Earlier, the American curriculum school, which has pupils from 64 different nationalities on its rolls, was located at Al Garhoud.

The relocation to the new campus is set to be completed by February, which is also the beginning of the second semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GEMS Education, said, “Over the course of almost three decades of successful operations, providing the highest quality education to thousands of students, GEMS Al Khaleej National School has grown from strength to strength. Our investment in its development reflects our confidence in not only the school itself and its leadership and staff, but also the wider education sector in the UAE. With the school celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, it is only fitting that it should do so in a new, state-of-the-art campus and with a new name that speaks to its international community and growing proposition.”

The new campus has expansive recreational fields, a large multi-purpose hall with a permanent stage, performance area and full-size indoor basketball court, an additional indoor sports hall, a well-stocked library, high-end science laboratories, a STEAM room, technology spaces, innovation hubs, communal areas for collaboration, Islamic study rooms and a sizable dining room for both girls and boys.

The institution will also have a swimming pool, art and music rooms and a food technology laboratory.

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, the Superintendent and the CEO of GEMS Al Khaleej International School, said, “My staff and I are incredibly excited to be embarking on this next stage of our school’s journey. Our new campus, together with our new, more internationally-focused name, will enable us to further strengthen our goal of empowering our students with quality education through world-class facilities, and I want to thank our students, parents and staff for their continued support as we prepare for the relocation.”

She added, “We’re taking every step to ensure the transition to our new campus will proceed smoothly and seamlessly for all involved. Through the provision of a world-class holistic learning environment, the new facilities will add further value to the exceptional education our students already receive. And we’ll continue to strengthen the academic programme at the school to empower our students to realise their full potential and succeed while in our care and after graduation and beyond.”

All faculty members, pupils and parents have been informed of the relocation move.

The school is also organising a range of workshops and information sessions to provide parents and their children with an overview of the various facilities, which they can expect at its new campus.

