Education
Logo
 
HOME > News > Education

Deira Private School marks World Teachers' Day with great fanfare

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on October 6, 2021

Some students got to experience what it's like to teach a class.

Teachers, students and parents recently came together at Deira Private School (DPS) to celebrate World Teachers’ Day in a series of fun, safe and engaging activities.

Students of Year 4, 5 and 6 stepped into the shoes of their teachers and taught the younger groups for one period. And as part of the festivities, classes were treated to an Italian lunch.

ALSO READ:

World Teachers' Day: Sheikh Mohamed joins residents in paying tribute to 'superheroes'

Teachers’ Day: 'Superheroes' at the heart of education recovery

As the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) now allows assemblies according to new protocols, a socially distanced ‘Meet the Teacher Evening’ was organised for parents — children’s first and forever teachers.

Throughout the day, the DPS community has been reminded of the invaluable role teachers play in society and in students’ lives.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /nation/education/marine-school-to-open-in-abu-dhabi macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1014,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 