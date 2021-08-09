Education
Covid: Most Abu Dhabi private schools to follow hybrid learning

Adek encourages in-classroom teaching in new school year from September


Several private school authorities in Abu Dhabi have said that they have chosen to follow the hybrid learning model — in-classroom and e-learning for two and three days in a week, respectively — in the upcoming new school year that starts in September.

The Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has identified several learning models, which private schools can choose from.

Face-to-face learning, where pupils can attend schools daily; partial in-class learning, where the number of school hours will be reduced; and hybrid learning model that calls for alternate days of in-classroom teaching, are the proposed models put forth by Adek.

George Mathew, principal and CEO of GEMS United Indian School (UIS), Abu Dhabi, said his institution has opted for the hybrid model.

“Though we recommend face-to-face teaching, parents need to take the final call about the health safety of their children. Although we encourage physical attendance in school, we’re fully prepared to meet the personal choice of our parents. Our learning models have come up with strategies that justify high performance learning for all.”

He added: “With free vaccination for all age groups and corresponding protocols followed in the campuses, I’d like to appeal to all parents to make the best choice for their child.”

Neeraj Bhargava, principal of Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS), said his institution, which has more than 5,000 registered pupils, wouldn’t be able to accommodate all at the same time while complying with social distancing norms.

“We’ll continue with the hybrid learning model,” he said.

“We’ve a huge number of pupils, and we want to ensure that we adhere to the social distancing norms for every individual’s public health safety,” he added.

Anna Pagdiwalla, principal of Mayoor School in Abu Dhabi, said her institution has been following the hybrid learning model since April 2021 and the same methodology would be in place for the upcoming new school year.

Adek has released several updated precautionary Covid-19 safety policies for the new academic year, including vaccination norms for pupils aged 16 years and above, school staff and visiting parents.

Adek said physical distance would be scaled down to one metre within classrooms and on school grounds in a bid to encourage pupils to physically attend their institutions.

The Adek’s move is seen to give a boost to in-classroom teaching for a comprehensive physical and intellectual growth and development of pupils.

