Covid impact: Sharjah private schools start in-classroom lessons
Pupils above 12 years old are allowed to attend classes after submitting a negative PCR test report
Private schools in Sharjah on Sunday morning received in-classroom pupils, who are above 12 years of age and carried a negative PCR test report, amid strict compliance with all Covid-19 precautionary norms.
The hybrid model of education is also being followed like the first and second semester of this academic session following the raging viral outbreak.
Look: Sharjah students back in school for the first time in months
Earlier, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) issued a circular regarding all private school employees need to undergo a PCR test once every fortnight. An exception has been made for employees who have been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. While pupils above 12 years needed to undergo the PCR test 72 hours before attending a private school in the emirate.
The management of Al Marifa Private American schools said that the school premises were sterilised and all SPEA's rules have been adhered to.
Shahzad Ezzat, Director of Al-Istiqlal Private School in Sharjah, said of the institution's total strength of 942 male and female pupils, 390 attended in-classroom lessons on Sunday.
SPEA arranges jab for staff
Ali Al Hosani, Director, SPEA, said private school authorities have ensured a safe and secure environment for pupils in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection (MoHAP).
He said 74 and 64 per cent of school teachers and employees have been administered the first and second Covid-19 jab, respectively.
Also, the SPEA has urged private schools to reduce school hours timings between three and five hours during the Holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to start on Tuesday (April 13).
The SPEA is also carrying rigorous inspection drives in private schools to ensure all Covid-19 protocols are complied with.
