Covid impact: More universities in UAE offer scholarships, provisional admissions

Relief for incoming freshmen who have been anxious about their board exams.

More universities in the UAE have eased admission procedures, much to the relief of incoming freshmen who have been anxious about their board exams that are either delayed or cancelled due to the pandemic situation.

Offering provisional admissions, universities have started taking in students for the upcoming session in September. Premier institutions are also extending financial support and scholarships to achievers who deserve them.

“Since unconventional times like these require extraordinary measures, it was deemed necessary to make changes to our admission procedure,” said professor R.N. Saha, director at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

“The idea is to provide a smoother transition for students to higher studies and that’s why we decided to offer provisional admissions which will be confirmed upon the declaration of the final results and pupils meeting the minimum eligibility requirement of admission to the programme, irrespective of their scores.”

Through the institute’s scholarship scheme, almost 80 per cent of all enrollees could avail of some sort of scholarship that would apply not only to tuition fees but also to hostel fee concessions.

Other categories of scholarships include special provisions for physically challenged students; special grants to BITS alumni; siblings of students; and candidates from collaborative organisations.

Capital College has also started sending out offer letters to prospective students, based on their provisional results along with other certifications and extra curriculars, said Dr Vikas Nand Kumar Batheja, its co-founder and director.

“With board exams cancelled this year, we can understand how overwhelming university admission can be...This year, our admission process is easier than ever as we aim to extend maximum support, be it moral or financial,” Batheja said.

“Additionally, since many students find it stressful during their last year of high school, we offer those with a Level 3 Diploma, also known as the foundation programme, ensuring a smooth transition to university life.”

New scholarship programmes are also being created with significant discounts on tuition fees. Flexibility and affordability are the top priorities, the school heads said.

Varsities are also allowing students to transfer to partner universities at any point in their study journey.

“Unlike other universities, we give students an opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree in just two years. This year, we have created new scholarship programs...Our scholarship grants are up to 50 per cent off on tuition fees for students to have access to international and quality-driven education right here in the UAE,” Batheja said.

Universities’ admissions counsellors are eager to support students through this process and answer any questions that they may have.

Dr Kavita Shukla, vice-president of student recruitment at Amity University Dubai, said: “When targeting students from around the world with different academic backgrounds, we need to be as accommodating and flexible as we can be. It is natural for students to miss admissions deadlines or fall behind on university applications. We are encouraging prospective students to take campus tours, meet faculty and begin their university application process, as they await their examinations or results. Provisional admission will be given to students applying for the September 2021 intake. The University academic board will ensure that no student is at a disadvantage and UAE is the safest destination for higher education.”