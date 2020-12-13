Covid: CBSE schools in Dubai urge students to keep up with board exam schedule

CBSE school heads in the UAE say the postponement of the board exam may come in handy.

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated school heads in Dubai have urged board students to maintain their momentum in preparing for the examinations, slated to be held in March 2021, amid speculations that they may get postponed because of the raging novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in South Asia’s most populous country.

The exhortation to students comes after India’s Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ recently hinted at CBSE board students might get more time if the Covid-19 pandemic did not improve in his country.

Many students and parents in India had been demanding that the CBSE examination dates be postponed to either May or June citing lack of preparations due to closure of schools because of the unprecedented raging Covid-19 outbreak.

CBSE school heads in the UAE have backed the assertion that the postponement of the board examinations could come in handy.

Mohammad Ali Kottakkulam, the principal of Gulf Indian High School in Dubai, said, “I feel a short-duration postponement may help students, as it will give them additional time to practise more and help make up for the lost time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, too much delay may lead to a loss of interest in studies and can also impact the next academic session. Students in Grades X and XII need to be ready for the examinations in March itself. Let them treat the postponement as a bonus and make the best use of the opportunity.”

School heads have also suggested that students should remain focused on their preparations and have faith on the board, which is known to be student-friendly.

Deepika Thapar Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) and principal of Credence High School in Dubai, said, “The minister’s hint is welcome news. Now, students will get sufficient time to prepare for their upcoming examinations. They will continue with their preparations at a comfortable pace following the guidance of their able teachers. Students should not be worried about anything. The CBSE is a responsible body and right decisions will be taken regarding the dates after considering all the stakeholders.”

Delay in board exams could lead to more challenges

However, some principals felt that a delay in holding the examinations might have a cascading effect on pupils looking to sit for competitive entrance tests such as for medical or engineering streams.

Annie Mathew, the principal of Gulf Model School in Dubai, said, “It will be good if both Grade 10 and 12 examinations can be conducted as per the schedule.

Postponing the examinations will have a cascading effect on entrance tests and higher education. Initially, the postponement may seem like a good idea. But later, it may turn out to be more stressful. Students looking at studying abroad may get adversely affected.”

She added: “Students should not get distracted by the speculations. Plan ahead, create a realistic, doable study schedule assuming that examinations will be held as per the schedule. Keep abreast of the changes in the syllabus and the examination pattern. It is resilience and adaptability, which will help us to tackle the challenges in the near future.”