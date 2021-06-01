Covid-19: ICSE Class XII board exams cancelled

The information regarding the same was conveyed by the ICSE Board Secretary.

CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams in view of COVID-19 situation: Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon to PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2021

The information regarding the same was conveyed by the ICSE Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon to the Press Trust of India.

The Indian government on Tuesday decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would also not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class XII board exams of CBSE.The Prime Minister said that the decision on class XII CBSE exams has been taken in the interest of students.

Officials at the meeting gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

The Prime Minister said Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister said that the Covid-19 situation is a dynamic situation across the country.

While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation.

The Prime Minister said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

He stressed that the health and safety of students “are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect” and added that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put the youth at risk.

The Prime Minister said that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students, and directed officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” the release said

(With inputs from ANI)