Covid-19: CBSE to conduct surprise inspections at schools
A point-wise report may be prepared of each school by the official concerned.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed its regional offices to conduct a surprise inspection at schools preparing class 10 and 12 results to ensure the assessment policy issued by it is implemented effectively. With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.
“To ensure that policy issued by CBSE is implemented effectively, it has been decided that schools be immediately visited by the officials of the regional offices to verify the work done by the schools under their jurisdiction,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to regional offices.
“In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out. For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the tabulation policy of the board,” he added.
The board has directed that the schools may be inspected in such a manner that at least each category of schools— private, government, KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti) and NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) — is covered.
“A point-wise report may be prepared of each school by the official concerned. The official visiting the school will also sign on documents inspected especially rationale documents.
“A complete report duly signed by officials along with the soft copy of the documents be sent to the board by July 12,” he added.
-
News
UAE: 12 free webinars to help you stay healthy...
Attendees will get vouchers worth Dh1,500 and stand a chance to win... READ MORE
-
Education
Schools thrilled as UAE students notch top IB...
In the UAE pupils were evaluated on their coursework, mocks and other ... READ MORE
-
Education
University of Birmingham seeks expert for Guru...
Applications for the post, which was previously advertised in... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers....
These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler mourns death of Reading Challenge...
Al Taher bin Ahmed died after a struggle with illness. READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE: Cop hailed for going out of his way to help...
The officer refused to leave till he was sure the family had received ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Enjoy quarantine-free travel this Eid
Residents will have to carry a negative PCR certificate and e-visa. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'UAE 50' number plate set to fetch record price
The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program