Covid-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams

Filed on May 1, 2021
Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by principal for finalising results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced a policy for tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students'' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

"Schools will also have to ensure that the marks awarded by them should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams. Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by principal for finalising results," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"Schools indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment will have to face penalty or disaffiliation," he added.




