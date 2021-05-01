- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by principal for finalising results.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced a policy for tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.
According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students'' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.
"Schools will also have to ensure that the marks awarded by them should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams. Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by principal for finalising results," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
"Schools indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment will have to face penalty or disaffiliation," he added.
-
Education
CBSE announces marking policy for class 10 board...
Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh100,000 for driving at 205km/hr
The car and phones used in the incident were confiscated, and the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Purple skies, lightning shows and hail in...
Purple-tinted lightning is said to be caused by high levels of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Duo used 10 different SIM cards in phone...
A large number of fraudulent messages were sent using those lines. READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: CBSE announces marking policy for...
Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day