CBSE to roll out IT system to help schools tabulate Grade 12 results

The Indian Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said it will make available an IT system to all CBSE schools to help them tabulate Grade 12 results. The notice stated that “the in-house IT system will help ease calculation work, reduce the time taken to tabulate results, and do away with hassles. It will also pre-populate marks of Class 10 students who passed.”

The CBSE said a helpdesk will also be established to help schools in the preparation of results for both Grade 10 and Grade 12 students. A portal will also be available for updating data on Class 10 students, with a view to ensure correct information on June 21.

Other modules of the software will also be rolled out soon, the CBSE said, while advising the schools to form a result committee. To help schools, frequently asked questions, and some examples of calculations will be provided to understand the method. CBSE said a webinar will also be held and the dates will be communicated to schools shortly.

The announcement comes a day after the board had proposed a 40:30:30 criteria to assess the results of Grade 12 students. As per the proposal, Grade 12 marks, based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exam, will have a 40 per cent weightage; Grade 11 marks, based on the theory component of the final exam, will have 30 per cent weightage; while Grade 10 marks, based on average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main 5 subjects, will have 30 per cent weightage in the total score.

The proposal was met with mixed reactions from Grade 12 students and educators in the UAE, with many saying the method was unfair as many students don’t put in as much effort in their Grade 11 exams as board exams, and that would have a bearing on the overall results.

