CBSE starts process to resolve disputes over marks in Grade X, XII results

Grade X and XII candidates, who have expressed unhappiness over the computation of their marks based on the new evaluation criteria fixed by India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) following the disruptions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic for a second year in a row, have started submitting their representations from Monday onwards.

The board has released its dispute resolution mechanism, where the dissatisfied candidates are allowed to submit their representations.

However, the candidates have to cite valid grounds of their dissatisfaction in their petitions filed in their respective schools.

The CBSE authorities have said all representations regarding disputes about results would only be accepted if they are made as per the proposed policy.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, the Principal of Gulf Indian High School Dubai, said, “It’s another highly appreciable gesture from the CBSE authorities to give opportunities to redress disputes in tabulation of marks.

The present initiative is in continuation of the clause in the policy that the disputes regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee constituted by the CBSE for review and redressal. The disputes are categorised into four types. Mistakes in computation of results or factual errors in the uploading of marks, if any, are identified by a school, the same can be represented by the principal or tabulation committee chairman to the CBSE through the SRSR (School Request Submission for Resolution) system on the CBSE’s website.”

School principals can also mark the submission of a student (only) if it is identified by the tabulation committee that the representation is genuine, and a mistake has happened during the computation or uploading of marks.

“This year’s result has been the best in the past several years. Nobody has failed this year. That’s because the results of the last three years were considered as the reference years and the subject average, and the overall average has been taken into consideration. The objective-type examinations were conducted online. The candidates have performed well. In our school nobody is going for the alternate assessment scheme. If parents come with concerns regarding results, we try to address them at our level”, Pramod Mahajan, the Director-Principal of Sharjah Indian School, said.

The board has flagged that, “the result has been prepared and declared as per the approved policy, parents and students should not challenge the result without any valid ground”. Disputes pertaining to the policy itself can also be raised through the schools and this would be sited before a three-member committee comprising CBSE officials and a retired principal of an affiliated school.

Disputes regarding Grade XII results will be addressed first and on a priority basis.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the assessment done based on the policy, and he/she will be given an opportunity to appear in the examinations to be conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding them. As per this policy, marks scored in later examinations will be considered as final. Dispute regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee constituted by the CBSE. It may be noted that students are not at liberty to challenge the method of computation of marks used by the Result Committee, or the moderation implemented by the school for increasing/decreasing marks. As of now, no student from our school is opting for the alternate assessment mechanism”, Deepika Thapar Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)-Principal, Credence High School, said.