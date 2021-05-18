CBSE: How Grade 10 marks are calculated in UAE schools

Based on their schools’ best CBSE results in previous years, teachers have been given the average as cut-off marks.

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the extension of the deadline for schools’ submission of Grade 10 scores. Final marks may now be submitted until June 30, instead of the earlier June 5 deadline.

CBSE schools in the UAE have already started the preliminary procedures involved in the tabulation of marks, according to the guidelines laid out by the board. Based on their schools’ best CBSE results in previous years, teachers have been given the average as cut-off marks.

“Students are being graded based on their performance in the unit test/midterm/pre-boards, which will make 80 marks and 20 internal assessment marks will be allotted from the yearlong work comprising subject enrichment activities (SEA)/portfolios, etc,” Dr Heena Rachh, principal of Global Indian International School, Abu Dhabi.

How Grade 10 results are being calculated

> Periodic Test/ Unit Test: 10 marks

> Half Yearly/Mid-Term Examinations: 30 marks

> Pre-Board Examinations: 40 marks

Total: 80 marks

As part of the procedure, schools have been requested to form a seven-member committee headed by the principal, education experts have said.

“The result preparation committee comprises seven members, of which two are from another school. The committee has had its first virtual meeting and they have finalised the criteria for the result preparation for our school,” said Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-principal of Credence High School.

“The committee will prepare a rationale document based on which the result has to be prepared from school-based assessments, which include half yearly exams and pre-boards,” Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, principal of Gulf Indian High School Dubai.

CBSE is also in the process of supplying supplementary information to all schools. Sanjeev K Joly, chairman of Gulf Sahodaya and executive principal of Our Own High School Al Warqa’a, said: “CBSE has made clear that it will shortly be sharing further instructions in the form of FAQs with all CBSE schools around the world.”

