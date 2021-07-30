CBSE Grade 12 result: School in Abu Dhabi registers 100% pass rate
Out of 38 students, five got more than 95 per cent and 10 more than 90 per cent.
An Indian school in Abu Dhabi has secured a 100 per cent pass rate in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Grade 12 examinations.
V.V. Abdul Kader, principal, the Model School Abu Dhabi, said all 38 students who appeared for the exams are eligible for higher studies.
Out of 38 students, five got more than 95 per cent and 10 more than 90 per cent. The school’s average score is 85.14.
Diljith P.D. was the school topper with 96.8 per cent, followed by Nayana Rajesh (95.8 per cent), Fathima Zainab (95.4 per cent), Fahiza Sherin P.K. (95.2 per cent) and Faiha Suhaib (95 per cent).
“This is a good result. However, we were expecting better than this. I congratulate students, parents and teachers,” said Kader.
-
Education
CBSE Grade 12 result: School in Abu Dhabi...
Out of 38 students, five got more than 95 per cent and 10 more than... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to dip, cloudy weekend...
Winds may cause blowing dust and sand READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Car goes up in flames in Al Quoz 1 area
The driver escaped unhurt as he left the vehicle when he saw smoke... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE-based expat dad dies while saving daughters...
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 Covid cases, 1,497 recoveries,...
Over 65.3 million tests have been conducted in the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India extends flight ban until August 31
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: India's PV Sindhu in semis, medal hopes ...
Sindhu saved two game points against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Students relieved after CBSE Grade 12...
The results were announced on Friday. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE stays on UK's red list
29 July 2021
News
Full list: 88 Dubai government fees waived, reduced