CBSE Grade 12 result: School in Abu Dhabi registers 100% pass rate

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 30, 2021
Diljith P.D. was the school topper with 96.8%

Out of 38 students, five got more than 95 per cent and 10 more than 90 per cent.


An Indian school in Abu Dhabi has secured a 100 per cent pass rate in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Grade 12 examinations.

V.V. Abdul Kader, principal, the Model School Abu Dhabi, said all 38 students who appeared for the exams are eligible for higher studies.

Out of 38 students, five got more than 95 per cent and 10 more than 90 per cent. The school’s average score is 85.14.

Diljith P.D. was the school topper with 96.8 per cent, followed by Nayana Rajesh (95.8 per cent), Fathima Zainab (95.4 per cent), Fahiza Sherin P.K. (95.2 per cent) and Faiha Suhaib (95 per cent).

“This is a good result. However, we were expecting better than this. I congratulate students, parents and teachers,” said Kader.

Ashwani Kumar

