CBSE Grade 12 result: Abu Dhabi schools score 100% pass rate

Ashwani Kumar
Filed on July 30, 2021

(Supplied)

Out of 38 students, five got more than 95 per cent and 10 more than 90 per cent.


Several Indian schools in Abu Dhabi has secured 100 per cent pass rate in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Grade 12 examinations.

V.V. Abdul Kader, principal, the Model School Abu Dhabi, said all 38 students who appeared for the exams are eligible for higher studies.

Out of 38 students, five got more than 95 per cent and 10 more than 90 per cent. The school’s average score is 85.14.

Diljith P.D. was the school topper with 96.8 per cent, followed by Nayana Rajesh (95.8 per cent), Fathima Zainab (95.4 per cent), Fahiza Sherin P.K. (95.2 per cent) and Faiha Suhaib (95 per cent).

Talking to Khaleej Times, Diljith said he was delighted with the result: “Yes, I was expecting these results. I have scored 98 in two subjects and 96 in three. I am very happy.”

“This is a good result. However, we were expecting better than this. I congratulate students, parents and teachers,” said Kader.

At Abu Dhabi Indian School, which also recorded a 100 per cent success, out of the total 290, 95 students scored more than 90 per cent.

Shrawan Krishnan was the school topper with 98.6 per cent, followed by Alston Joseph (98.2 per cent) and Shashwat Dash (98 per cent). All three students were from the science stream.

Meanwhile, at Abu Dhabi Indian School Branch 1, Al Watbha, Ahmed Hanoon was the topper with 96.8 per cent, Sanskar Jotwani second with 96.8 per cent, including 100 in computer, with three pupils Joanna Rose Mathew, Ayesha Ramju Syed and Emmanuel Joseph getting 96.4 per cent.

Shining Star International School principal Abhilasha Singh said the students have done well despite a strict evaluation process.

“It’s a proud moment for the school to achieve 100 per cent despite the strict assessment procedure of the CBSE for the results. We are very happy and feel proud that our students have excelled in all the subjects,” Abhilasha said.

Hajrah Imran was the school topper with 84.4 per cent, Naqaa Mohammed (84.4 per cent) second and Roshan Ahmed (84 per cent) third.

Mayoor Private School, Abu Dhabi, also recorded 100 per cent pass rate, with all 37 students securing first division. Ayesha Banu Quaraishi was the school topper with 96 per cent, Gehna Vinay Saggi (94.6 per cent) second and Aqmar Jabeen Vadakjanoli (94.2 per cent) third.

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



