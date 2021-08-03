CBSE Grade 10 results: 100% pass rate for most UAE schools

Students have performed ‘extremely well’ despite all challenges, school heads have said.

Nearly all CBSE schools in the UAE on Tuesday celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate as Grade 10 board exam results were declared.

Among the topnotchers were two Abu Dhabi students who scored 99.8 per cent; pupils from New Indian Model School, with 99.6 per cent; students of The Millennium School in Dubai and Indian High School Dubai who got 99.4 per cent; a pupil of Sharjah Indian School, 99.2 per cent; and another at Delhi Private School, Dubai, 98.6 per cent, based on results seen by Khaleej Times.

Fidha Thiruthikkatt Pilakkal Rasheed of New Indian Model School was among the toppers, getting a score of 99.6 per cent. Harish Harikumar Nair of The Millennium School and Rishab Rupani of the Indian High School also aced the evaluations with 99.4 per cent.

Harish said it was all thanks to her teachers. “I believe that all teachers were real heroes during this pandemic, when they were glued to their screens from dawn to dusk, organising extra classes and clearing doubts. I wonder whether they even got just a few hours’ sleep to be able to tackle the next day,”

Anjali Deepu, a student of Sharjah Indian School, got 99.2 per cent, while Aishwarya Nataraja Sundaram of Delhi Private School scored 98.6 per cent.

“It was a moment of excitement! Despite the crisis due to the pandemic my teachers, principal, and school management have been very helpful. I would also like to make a special mention about my mum who has been always by my side day and night,” Aishwarya said.

Majority of Grade 10 students have passed.

At Indian High School, Dubai, all 642 Grade 10 students made the cut, with 249 scoring above 90 per cent.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said: “Putting aside the stress of staying away from campus, changing exams dates and patterns, and many unforeseen factors, our students once again proved their mettle.”

The tenth-graders of The Millennium School also nailed this year’s result. Their principal Ambika Gulati said: “We are immensely proud of each one of our students, who worked with grit, determination, and perseverance to overcome the challenges.”

Delhi Private School (DPS) in Dubai, with 238 students, got a 100 per cent pass rate, too.

“We are proud that our students, teachers, and parents worked together to ensure a brilliant result despite the challenges of last year. We are pleased that CBSE has worked with schools to determine a fair and timely result for students,” said Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal and director of DPS Dubai, which got a school average of 88.2 per cent and with 94.12 per cent of students achieving distinction.

Sharjah Indian School, with 744 Grade 10 students; India International School, with 216; and the Indian Excellent Private School Sharjah, with 41, all got a 100 per cent pass rate.

Dr Manju Reji, prinicipal of India International School, said: “Despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic and challenges of hybrid classes, the students worked hard tirelessly to achieve a milestone and make our school family proud.”

In Ras Al Khaimah, Scholars Indian School and Indian Public High School also got the same outstanding results, with all students passing the board exam.

Concerns over the results

Fathima Sharief, school assessment coordinator of Gulf Model, said some parents were concerned and not satisfied with the results.

“We have secured a 100 percent pass rate in the CBSE board exams. But a few parents of our students are unhappy with the results concerning the new tabulation process by the CBSE.”

Dr Heena Rachh, principal of Global Indian International School, Abu Dhabi, reminded that students have the option to appear for another exam, if they wish to.

“The results were prepared following the guidelines issued by CBSE. But I strongly feel that our students would have scored far better if they had appeared for the board exam. Although students can appear for the exam if not satisfied with the results, as Grade 11 classes have also started, students might face challenges in preparing for the examination,”

How Grade 10 CBSE results are calculated?

Students were graded based on their performance in the unit test/midterm/pre-boards, which made up 80 marks. Twenty internal assessment marks were taken from yearlong work comprising subject enrichment activities (SEA)/portfolios.

> Periodic Test/ Unit Test: 10 marks

> Half Yearly/Mid-Term Examinations: 30 marks

> Pre-Board Examinations: 40 marks

