CBSE grade 10 assessment in UAE: Most weightage for pre-boards

As India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a new policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams, heads of Indian schools in the UAE have called the grading system ‘fair’ given the current circumstances.

The annual board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. According to the policy, the students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the pupils’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The maximum weightage for the final results will come from the pre-board examinations which have already been written by pupils in the UAE. The breakdown of the category of tests and exams are as follows – 10 marks (periodic and unit tests), 30 marks (half-yearly and mid-term examinations), and 40 marks from the pre-board examination.

“Schools will also have to ensure that the marks awarded by them should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams. Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by the principal for finalising the results,” CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. “Schools indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment will have to face penalty or dis-affiliation,” he stated.

Heads of schools in the UAE have called the assessment policy a ‘fair one. Zubair Ahmed, head of HR and administration at Springdales School in Dubai, said, “Schools have to be OK with this policy. But children must undergo a process-driven examination protocol in future,” he added.

Daizy Paul, principal of Ryan International Group of Institution, said, “It’s an excellent policy and we are very much satisfied with the clauses set forward by the CBSE.

