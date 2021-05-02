- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
CBSE grade 10 assessment in UAE: Most weightage for pre-boards
The annual board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.
As India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a new policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams, heads of Indian schools in the UAE have called the grading system ‘fair’ given the current circumstances.
The annual board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. According to the policy, the students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the pupils’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.
The maximum weightage for the final results will come from the pre-board examinations which have already been written by pupils in the UAE. The breakdown of the category of tests and exams are as follows – 10 marks (periodic and unit tests), 30 marks (half-yearly and mid-term examinations), and 40 marks from the pre-board examination.
“Schools will also have to ensure that the marks awarded by them should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams. Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by the principal for finalising the results,” CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. “Schools indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment will have to face penalty or dis-affiliation,” he stated.
Heads of schools in the UAE have called the assessment policy a ‘fair one. Zubair Ahmed, head of HR and administration at Springdales School in Dubai, said, “Schools have to be OK with this policy. But children must undergo a process-driven examination protocol in future,” he added.
Daizy Paul, principal of Ryan International Group of Institution, said, “It’s an excellent policy and we are very much satisfied with the clauses set forward by the CBSE.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
CBSE grade 10 assessment in UAE: Most weightage...
The annual board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa appoints Huda Al Hashimi to new...
She is an alumni member of the London Business School and was... READ MORE
-
News
Covid UAE: End-of-year exams for public school...
No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades 1 to 3. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather heats up; likely to cross 40°C...
The mean relative humidity in May is expected to be 39 per cent. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures
Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oman announces ban on commercial activities
The country will also ban commercial activity all day during the same ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel...
All citizens who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan reports in KT inspired this little boy to ...
After reading the kid’s fasting section, Zaydan Nusrat said he... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day