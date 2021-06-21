CBSE board exam results in UAE: How IT system will calculate marks

The system will pre-populate marks of Class X of pupils, who had passed out from CBSE-affiliated schools.

Principals of India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated schools in the UAE have hailed the move by the board to develop an in-house information technology (IT) system, which will be made available to all the institutions, whose pupils were slated to appear for Grade XII examinations that were cancelled due to a fresh surge of Covid-19.

A notice was sent to all CBSE-affiliated schools in a bid to ease the calculation of marks amid a frenetic rush to declare the results by July 31.

The system will pre-populate marks of Class X of pupils, who had passed out from CBSE-affiliated schools.

Efforts are in progress to source other boards’ Grade X results data as well.

On June 17, CBSE announced that it would adopt a 30:30:40 weightage formula to evaluate Grade XII candidates based on the results of Grade X, XI and XII unit tests, mid-term and pre-board examinations.

Annie Mathew, the Principal of Gulf Model School, said, “The tabulation policy released by CBSE clearly outlines the procedure to be followed for the preparation of Grade XII results. This is the first-of-its-kind academic experience and also involves historical information of pupils’ academic performance. Schools are being presented with unique scenarios and will need additional information and support to move ahead.”

She added, “The CBSE has initiated various channels of communication, including the help desk that will be set up in the examination department. The help desk will be operational from 9:00am to 5:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on weekdays. The schools may reach out to the help desk if they face any hurdle to the tabulation of marks. We’re awaiting more details regarding this.”

Results of Grade XII board examinations will be prepared by adding 30 per cent marks of best three subjects of Grade X, 30 per cent marks of Grade XI and 40 per cent marks of unit tests, mid-term and pre-board examinations of Grade XII.

Bushra Mansoor, Head of Secondary School, Springdales School, Dubai, said, “The help desk will be informative in cases of students from other boards who joined CBSE in Grade 11. That clarity will be required. We hope the website is glitch free and the help desk is on standby for any support that may be required while uploading the marks.”

‘Consistency is key to good results’

India’s Ministry of Education has stated that this policy has been adopted by the CBSE after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students.

Students who are not satisfied with their results under this process will get an opportunity to take the examination to be conducted by the board as and when the situation becomes conducive.

“We hope the CBSE has given the policy of proportional marks for Grade XII with Grade X marks’ scores,” added Mansoor.

Some headteachers said that while the declaration of unbiased and reliable results to students is a formidable task, the resounding message is that “consistency is the key” to measuring ability and outcomes in examinations or other pursuits in life.

Fatima Martin, Principal of GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail, Dubai, said, “The CBSE has once more stepped up to address the diverse needs of its schools across the country and overseas in a robust, rigorous and reliable mechanism to tabulate Grade XII results in lieu of board examinations. The computation of marks is clear in their communication to schools. The intricacies involved in the 30:30:40 calculations of Grade X, XI and XII marks have been thoroughly explained in the circular dispelling all ambiguities.”

She added, “I’m appreciative of the consultative process that CBSE undertook before announcing its tabulation policy. It’s reassuring to see a democratic outcome that addressed all school’s needs and quelled our anxieties around these most important results for our graduating students. Further, the availability of the CBSE help desk will alleviate one-to-one issues that schools might want clarification with. We look forward to deserving grades for our pupils because of this scientific tabulation process.”

nandini@khaleejtimes.com