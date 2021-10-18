CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12
Duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.
India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for Grades 10, 12 Term 1 exams.
Term 1 exams will take place in November-December.
For Grade 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Grade 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.
The duration of each paper of major subject will be 90 minutes.
CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information.
-
Education
CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12
Duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: New back-to-school programme to inspire...
The programme will run until October 31 on Microsoft Teams READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman granted divorce after husband...
Judges were provided with WhatsApp voice messages, in which the... READ MORE
-
Education
Gitex 2021: UAE University students present...
The mobile apps are among the university's latest innovations in AI READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12
Duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. READ MORE
-
Jobs
Dubai free zone to create 15,000 jobs in next...
Al Malik expects at least 2-3 unicorns to come up in the UAE over the ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of ...
He was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 'Smart pants' to treat knee,...
Through vibration sensors on the wrist that monitor hand movement,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules