CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on October 18, 2021
File photo

Duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for Grades 10, 12 Term 1 exams.

Term 1 exams will take place in November-December.

For Grade 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Grade 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.

The duration of each paper of major subject will be 90 minutes.

CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information.




