AI-powered tutors in schools to make learning fun in UAE

A new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform is set to supplement school education with live and inclusive learning opportunities for students, not only in the UAE but even across the world.

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Online Learning World (OLW) comes after extensive market research in the country revealed that the percentage of students taking private classes rose through the grades – and in Grade 12, around 37 per cent of all Emirati and 35 per cent of all non-Emirati students sought online learning.

OLW aims to break down complicated chapters into simple and interesting lesson plans which clarify and enhance concept-based learning as per a specific board’s curriculum. Subjects like Maths, English, Science, Coding, Arabic, Hindi and French, will be taught in a fun and interactive way with masterclasses for well being, including fitness, culinary, life skills and other short certificate courses also being high on the agenda.

“This is a phenomenal platform that empowers the students seeking support to learn complex subjects in a simple and efficient manner. This is also revolutionary because it is on-demand – thereby empowering students and parents to select specific and tailored tutoring and plan their learning days,” said Amreesh Chandra, president of OLW.

“We have partnered with prestigious learning institutions including the St Paul’s School in Gorakhpur - India, Tabbie Math and GoLearn.Guru in the UK and is supported by Project Out of School Children, which aims to take quality education to every child and create infrastructure and resources to start a literacy revolution.”

It is a new age after-school tutoring platform which is dedicated to building 21st-century skills in children, said Sanjay Srivastava, CEO of OLW. “The vision is to ensure success and wellbeing of each child by supplementing school education through teachers empowered with Artificial Intelligence based teaching and learning platforms.”

