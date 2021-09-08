93 Emiratis turn fiscal gurus after completing ‘Ghaya’ programme

Graduates now all set to share their knowledge among families and friends

A total of 93 Emiratis have become financial whizkids after successfully completing the ‘Ghaya’ programme.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an honoured the Emiratis - trained by 14 specialised volunteers with a background in financial management - for successfully completing the financial literacy programme, with the graduates now set to share their knowledge among families and friends.

Launched to address a social priority identified by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the ‘Ghaya’ programme is part of Ma’an’s on-going efforts to improve the understanding of financial management for citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi, to help them effectively manage their finances.

During the 12-weeks of the course, using theory and applied practices, the programme focused on a wide range of topics over six modules. They included an understanding of the difference between wants and needs, financial products, making important financial decisions, dealing with money and debt mismanagement, and personal life cycles and financial needs.

They were also given an insight on exploring different banking and investment options, and how people should save and live within their means.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to graduate a new cohort of the ‘Ghaya’ programme today, and I congratulate the graduates and thank the volunteers for their efforts, dedication and commitment to hard work that has resulted in great success. Especially as the programme continues to enhance knowledge of financial management among UAE citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi and provide them with the necessary expertise in order to enable them to take appropriate decisions to manage their financial affairs intelligently”.

In recognition of their commitment, the successful participants received a certification in financial literacy, awarded by LIBF, and the specialised volunteers received certified digital trainer badges by LIBF.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, said: “In the space of just a few months its launch, the ‘Ghaya’ financial literacy programme has rapidly become an instrumental initiative at Ma’an, that has been designed to empower people, with 93 participants today following in the footsteps of the other UAE nationals that participated in our inaugural edition.”

The ‘Ghaya’ programme plays a critical role in creating volunteering opportunities for professionals in the finance field and fostering more collaborative communities. In addition, it also supports the overall financial wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi community. Inspired by their involvement and Ma’an’s mission to create a stronger and inclusive society for all, the participants will now serve as local ambassadors in their communities and share their knowledge to their family and community members.

The UAE nationals were taught by a team of 14 Arabic-speaking specialised volunteers, some of who have continued volunteering in the programme after participating in the first cohort, and others who were recruited through the national volunteer platform: www.volunteers.ae.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com