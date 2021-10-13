61% of Dubai parents are more involved in kids’ education amid Covid: KHDA

Almost all the parents surveyed were ‘very satisfied’ with how the pandemic was handled.

Three in five parents in Dubai have been more hands-on when it comes to their children’s education amid the pandemic, according to the latest report of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Revealing its findings on Wednesday, the KHDA said 61 per cent of parents were much more involved in schoolkids’ classes, especially since the Covid situation prompted a shift to e-learning.

“Distance learning brought the majority of parents closer to their children’s education than they had ever been before. Many parents were able to observe their kids’ lessons first-hand, giving them a deeper appreciation for teachers and their work during the pandemic,” according to the KHDA.

Almost all the parents surveyed — 90 per cent — said they were ‘very satisfied’ with how the pandemic was handled by schools, the KHDA and other government entities.

“The education community learnt a great deal in its response to the challenges presented by the pandemic, especially in areas of student and staff wellbeing; the provision of distance and blended learning; and the key role of educators working from home and school,” said Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau at the KHDA.

The authority’s report detailed what worked well for teachers, parents and students during the period of distance learning, and what could have worked better. It also made recommendations for further innovations.

Among the initiatives that worked were the two-way communication with parents; implementation of different modes of learning; and the introduction of digital platforms and tools.

Well-being projects; strategies that supported staff; and the assistance for students of determination also helped the community cope with the pandemic situation.

Top projects that helped the community

The report also highlighted key initiatives that were rolled out to support parents, teachers and students. Here are three of them:

>> InThisTogetherDubai

A virtual goodie bag filled with resources that can help add spark to both teaching and learning. This site features apps, websites, service and other resources that organisations from the UAE and the world are providing.

>> WhatWorksX

Online sessions where teachers and principals got to share what’s working at their schools during the distance learning period.

>> Free workshops

Parents learnt positive parenting practices from experts.