De Montfort University (DMU) expands its presence to MENA with DMU Dubai

The award-winning UK university, De Montfort University comes to Dubai, with job-focused graduate and undergraduate programmes to start in September 2021

De Montfort University (DMU), recognised for having one of the UK’s best careers services, has announced the commencement of graduate and undergraduate programmes in its Dubai Campus in September. Located in Leicester, the university is focused on taking its programme to the international market with courses designed for global employability.

Dr Manjeet Ridon, interim provost for DMU Dubai, said the university was excited to be opening its first major international campus branch.

Dr Manjeet Ridon, interim provost for DMU Dubai

She said: “Dubai is one of the world’s fastest-growing economic centres and at DMU we have a long history of international collaboration and global influence. This new campus in Dubai is an extension of that global dimension and a way for us to bring the teaching and values we are proud of to a new audience.”

Top job-focused courses for Dubai

When it starts its first academic year in 2021 in the Dubai Campus, the university will launch a range of career-focused programmes, which include DMU Dubai International Year Zero (IYZ) — Foundation programme, BA (Hons) Architecture, BA (Hons) Interior Design, B.Sc. (Hons) Psychology, BA (Hons) Business and Management, BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance, Law LLB (Hons), BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and B Eng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering. The MBA (Global) will be the only postgraduate programme offered in the initial year.

“We have chosen a range of programmes, which offer some of our key teaching strengths as a university, courses which have a proven track record of providing students with skills employers are looking for, and which have seen countless students graduate into successful careers, making their mark on a wide range of industries," said Dr Ridon.

DMU Dubai awards various scholarships and discounts on the basis of early applications, academic merit, sports, and financial hardship.

Employability, diversity and sustainability

The university's courses embed employability in their curriculum and the research feeds into students’ learning. The DMU programmes have already garnered interest from the student community in the UAE who are looking forward to benefiting from the career opportunities and exposure that DMU offers. DMU Leicester's careers and employability service, known as DMU Works, was awarded the Best University Careers/Employability Service at the UK National Undergraduate Employability (NUE) Awards in February 2021. Previous DMU graduates have gone on to win Oscars and work with organisations such as the BBC, HSBC, Nike, BMW and the NHS.

“Our diversity as a UK university, one of our key strengths, is something we are proud of and we have students from all over the world on our campus. This new branch in Dubai allows us to really enrich that international outlook and provides an opportunity to build strong networks and partnerships across the region, which will bring mutual benefits.

“We are also excited to be operating in a part of the world, which prioritises sustainability. As a global hub for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, we share the same drive to use our innovation and academic experience, and to inspire our students, to create a sustainable future,” added Dr Ridon.