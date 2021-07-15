10-year UAE residency: 2,036 high school toppers, their families eligible for Golden Visa

Here's how students and families can apply.

A total of 2,036 high school toppers and their families are eligible for the UAE Golden visas, the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) announced on Thursday.

The UAE Government had earlier this month announced the granting of 10-year Golden Visas to distinguished high school graduates and their families.

The 10-year residence visa is granted to outstanding students who have obtained an excellent grade or what represents an average of at least 95 per cent in the general secondary certificate or its equivalent from public or private schools.

The long-term residency visas are granted to Grade-12 graduates in public schools and private schools following the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum.

“This comes in recognition of our outstanding students and in alignment with the UAE government…dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for distinguished and talented people,” the ESE said in a tweet posted on Thursday.

It had earlier said the government granted the golden visas to high school toppers because it was also keen on creating an attractive and encouraging environment for talented people, and to attract exceptional minds and talents to be part of the UAE's development.

Students and their families can visit the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website to apply for the golden visas.

Residents of Dubai may apply through the Directorate General for Residency and Foreigners Affairs website.

Last week, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) started giving out the golden visas to the high school toppers in the country and their families.

Raghad Muaiyad Asseid Danawi, 17, who topped the Advanced Stream at Qatr Al Nada School with a score of 99.8 per cent and 17-year-old Fatima Saleh Salem Al-Shaamli, from Mariya Al-Qebteya School in Dubai, who scored 98 percent, were among the first pupils to obtain the 10-year visas.

