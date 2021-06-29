News
Economy is our top priority: Sheikh Mohammed

Muzaffar Rizvi /Dubai
Picture retrieved from @HHShkMohd/Twitter

Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a renewed, prosperous and a solid economic future.


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met members of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers and asked them to take economy as a top priority.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a renewed, prosperous and a solid economic future.

“During my meeting with the board of directors of Dubai Chambers after the major restructuring where we formed 3 new chambers of commerce, digital economy and international trade. Establishing a solid and prosperous economy is at the center of our priorities”, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Dubai on Saturday announced structural changes to the three Dubai Chambers to accelerate the emirate’s economic transformation and position it as a global business hub.

Speaking on the chambers’ business plan, Sheikh Mohammed said the members of Dubai Chambers will be active stakeholders in executing Dubai’s international trade strategy which aims to expand our external trade to Dh2 trillion in five years.

author

Muzaffar Rizvi

Business Editor/News Editor of Khaleej Times is a well-connected journalist and an economic and financial commentator. He has been in the mainstream journalism since 1997, covering the UAE's economy and key sectors. He holds a post-graduate degree in Economics and has won many awards for authentic and insightful reports on global and regional businesses and economic trends.



