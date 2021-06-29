Economy is our top priority: Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a renewed, prosperous and a solid economic future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met members of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers and asked them to take economy as a top priority.

During my meeting with the board of directors of Dubai Chambers after the major restructuring where we formed 3 new chambers of commerce, digital economy and international trade. Establishing a solid and prosperous economy is at the center of our priorities. pic.twitter.com/D5UqS678c1 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 29, 2021

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a renewed, prosperous and a solid economic future.

“During my meeting with the board of directors of Dubai Chambers after the major restructuring where we formed 3 new chambers of commerce, digital economy and international trade. Establishing a solid and prosperous economy is at the center of our priorities”, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Dubai on Saturday announced structural changes to the three Dubai Chambers to accelerate the emirate’s economic transformation and position it as a global business hub.

Speaking on the chambers’ business plan, Sheikh Mohammed said the members of Dubai Chambers will be active stakeholders in executing Dubai’s international trade strategy which aims to expand our external trade to Dh2 trillion in five years.

