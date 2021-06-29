Economy is our top priority: Sheikh Mohammed
Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a renewed, prosperous and a solid economic future.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met members of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers and asked them to take economy as a top priority.
During my meeting with the board of directors of Dubai Chambers after the major restructuring where we formed 3 new chambers of commerce, digital economy and international trade. Establishing a solid and prosperous economy is at the center of our priorities. pic.twitter.com/D5UqS678c1— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 29, 2021
In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a renewed, prosperous and a solid economic future.
“During my meeting with the board of directors of Dubai Chambers after the major restructuring where we formed 3 new chambers of commerce, digital economy and international trade. Establishing a solid and prosperous economy is at the center of our priorities”, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Dubai on Saturday announced structural changes to the three Dubai Chambers to accelerate the emirate’s economic transformation and position it as a global business hub.
Speaking on the chambers’ business plan, Sheikh Mohammed said the members of Dubai Chambers will be active stakeholders in executing Dubai’s international trade strategy which aims to expand our external trade to Dh2 trillion in five years.
muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Dubai: Man jailed for life for killing cousin who ...
On the day of the incident, the victim reportedly asked the defendant ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Airport employee on trial for stealing...
Defendant confesses to the crime, which he committed for personal use. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Motorist to pay Dh283,000 for causing...
Man was speeding on Abu Dhabi highway when he crashed into... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Expat arrested for smoking cannabis in...
Al Mansouri said it was important to protect society from such models ... READ MORE
-
News
Economy is our top priority: Sheikh Mohammed
Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccinated people are less vulnerable to...
The UAE has maintained its first place in global ranking in the rate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 4 countries suspended till July 21:...
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
Customers can connect with the dedicated service team and follow up... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary