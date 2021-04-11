Earth Hour: Dubai records significant savings in electricity consumption

This is the 14th year straight that Dubai has taken part in the drive.

Dubai avoided 118 tonnes of carbon emissions as it took part in the Earth Hour on March 27.

Overall, the emirate recorded a 291 MW drop in electricity consumption during the hour.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), thanked residents, educational and tourist facilities, factories, malls and developers for doing their bit for Earth.

He said the “positive response reflects the high level of awareness about the severity of carbon emissions, and the need for a unified action to reduce consumption rates, end the waste of resources, and adopt a conscious and sustainable lifestyle as a daily practice”.

"The UAE plays a key role in supporting international efforts to address climate change, which as per His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is 'the most prominent battle for mankind over the coming decades, to preserve a healthy planet for generations to come.'

“The UAE is one of the first countries in the region to give substantial attention to protecting the environment and addressing climate change.”

Khawla Al Muhairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communication Dewa, said Earth Hour goes beyond just turning off the lights for 60 minutes.

“The extensive participation from multiple community sectors, including Dubai government entities, highlights the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle climate change.”

Dubai participates in Earth Hour every year.

It has achieved cumulative savings up to 3.12 gigawatt-hours (GWh) since its launch in 2008 and until 2021. This contributed to avoiding about 1,607 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Dewa’s efforts have resulted in significant savings over the past years. The conservation programmes and initiatives launched by it have achieved cumulative savings of 2.44 terrawatthours (TWh) of electricity and 6.7 billion gallons of water between 2011 and 2020. This is equivalent to saving Dh1.35 billion and reducing 1.22 million tonnes of carbon emissions.