Dump trash in the right bin, Abu Dhabi tells residents
Residents are being educated about separating recyclable wastes from non-recyclable ones.
Segregate waste and throw it properly in the green and black garbage containers in your neighbourhoods, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has urged people while launching a new cleanliness campaign.
The civic body said it has organised awareness drives to educate community members about the importance of dumping trash in the designated bins.
Residents are being educated about separating recyclable wastes from non-recyclable ones and why it is important to have different containers for various types of wastes.
The campaign, which is essentially targeting residents of Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City and Rabdan area, also aims to promote the culture of social responsibility.
“It is important that residents maintain cleanliness by throwing waste in the designated places so as to protect the environment from pollution and prevent the spread of diseases,” the municipality said in a statement.
In March, the municipality warned that shops and other commercial stores found without a garbage container will face a fine of Dh1,000.
The municipal authorities had also appealed to the community members and shop owners to refrain from throwing trash on streets.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Two international gang leaders arrested in Dubai
They are part of an international crime syndicate involved in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah schools to close if students test...
Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if cases are... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai Schools to increase student enrolment by...
Dubai Schools was launched earlier this year as a new model of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Teachers' Covid-19 vaccinations: Parents in Dubai ...
Marco Fraschatti, an Italian event management expert said he and his... READ MORE
-
News
Meet heroes who saved pregnant cat, impressed...
The three Dubai residents did not know each other prior to the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Two international gang leaders arrested in Dubai
They are part of an international crime syndicate involved in... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai...
The accident occurred in the Port Said area READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE sees steady rise in Covid recoveries in last...
On Wednesday, there were just 983 cases in contrast to 1,583... READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school