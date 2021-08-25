Dump trash in the right bin, Abu Dhabi tells residents

Residents are being educated about separating recyclable wastes from non-recyclable ones.

Segregate waste and throw it properly in the green and black garbage containers in your neighbourhoods, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has urged people while launching a new cleanliness campaign.

The civic body said it has organised awareness drives to educate community members about the importance of dumping trash in the designated bins.

Residents are being educated about separating recyclable wastes from non-recyclable ones and why it is important to have different containers for various types of wastes.

The campaign, which is essentially targeting residents of Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City and Rabdan area, also aims to promote the culture of social responsibility.

“It is important that residents maintain cleanliness by throwing waste in the designated places so as to protect the environment from pollution and prevent the spread of diseases,” the municipality said in a statement.

In March, the municipality warned that shops and other commercial stores found without a garbage container will face a fine of Dh1,000.

The municipal authorities had also appealed to the community members and shop owners to refrain from throwing trash on streets.

