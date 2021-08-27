Dubai's Victory Heights: Affordable luxury

Rental prices are much more competitive and affordable here compared to neighbouring villa communities

As an increasing number of people are heading towards communities for a more secure and family-centric environment, communities too are trying to up their oomph factor and offer something exclusive to better the standard of living for its residents.

Redefining affordable luxury, Victory Heights, located within Dubai Sports City, has all the vital ingredients to attract UAE residents, offering a large number of sporting facilities in particular. The community is relatively smaller than most mega developments in Dubai with just under 1,000 villas and townhouses, ensuring a more homely ambiance. Featuring the famed Ernie Els-designed golf course, the landscape is home to several green areas, where large and small families from various backgrounds and nationalities reside, supported by a mature lifestyle.

Divided into eight clusters or villages – namely Esmeralda, Estella, Novelia, Carmen, Olivia, Calida, Morella and Fortuna – houses in Victory Heights present an interesting mix of European, Mediterranean and Spanish architecture, each boasting an interesting façade and top-quality construction and facilities. Depending on the size, style and location, the townhouses feature 3 and 4 bedrooms while the independent villas come with 4, 5 and 6 bedrooms. The villas are broadly categorised as type TH1 and 2 (for townhouse), and C1, C2, C3 and A and B (for villas), with built-up area starting at 2,558sqft and going up to 6,661sqft. A few villas feature swimming pools as well.

“Villas in Victory Heights offer larger plot sizes in comparison to newer developments providing more outdoor living spaces,” elaborates says Jamil Chowdhury, community specialist at Victory Heights who works at Achiever Properties, “Rental prices are much more competitive and affordable, compared to its neighbouring villa communities, making it a more economical choice for those within a budget.”

The gated community is conveniently close to several retail outlets, including supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, bank, pharmacies, clinic, nurseries and a bookstore. Me’aisem City Center is the closest mall to the community. The suburb is also home to a school and nursery, day-care centre, children’s play areas, mosque and BBQ areas. Residents can further enjoy various sporting facilities available at Dubai Sports City, including football, swimming, rugby, basketball and cricket. Moreover, jogging and bicycling tracks curve their way throughout the landscape. Residents can access community pools in Estella and Calida villages.

Joyride to key locations

With just a 15-minute drive distancing it from the Expo 2020 site, Victory Heights is ideally placed within an easy ride from several important locations in Dubai. The suburb is located at the intersection of Al Khail Road and Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and is just 17 minutes away from Mall of the Emirates, 22 minutes away from Downtown Dubai, about 15 minutes from Dubai Marina and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport. The community stands adjacent to Jumeirah Golf Estate.

Rents

Besides location and size, rents for villas and townhouses in Victory Heights also depend on expensive upgrades. Given the wide choices of residential units on offer, rents can vary, with those facing the golf course being the priciest.

Dh130,000 for 3-BHK townhouses in all villages, except Marbella village:

Dh180K for 4-BHK townhouses in Marbella village

Dh210K for 4-BHK villas (Type C3)

Dh250K for 5-BHK villas (Type C2,C1):

Dh450K-Dh550K for 6-BHK villas (Type A1):