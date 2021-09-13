Dubai’s Sheikh Mansoor takes Metro to Expo site, reviews security preparations

Emergency response time at Expo 2020 will be within four minutes through 20 checkpoints

As Expo 2020 Dubai gears up to welcome millions, authorities are taking every measure to ensure visitors' safety — and that means responding fast when crisis strikes.

The emergency response period at the Expo will be within four minutes through 20 checkpoints, according to the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, reviewed all the safety preparations ahead of the mega event. This included visits to the Expo 2020 Metro station and the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Covid-19 testing tent, among others.

The visit comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

As part of the visit, Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police and head of the Expo 2020 Dubai Security Committee, revealed that the Dubai Police have employed the latest smart technologies to secure the venue.

Sheikh Mansoor said that the safety of exhibitors and visitors is the top priority for all concerned authorities, who have set up numerous arrangements to ensure a safe environment.

He also underlined Dubai’s reputation in organising wide-scale events that have safely welcomed thousands of participants and visitors, even amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.

After taking the Metro to the Expo site, Sheikh Mansoor visited the main operations room to assess the safety and security measures developed by different government teams for the venue.

At the RTA’s Transport Command and Control Centre, Al Tayer briefed Sheikh Mansoor about the centre, which was set up to ensure a smooth and secure movement to and form the site.

Sheikh Mansoor also reviewed the operational details of Dubai Metro Route 2020, which is set to serve up to half a million riders per day.

At the DHA’s testing tent, Sheikh Mansoor learnt about the health authority's preparations for the event, which include private hospitals, an emergency medical centre, three main medical centres and a number of PCR testing centres.

Among DHA’s preparations for the event was setting up the Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emergency Centre, which offers comprehensive healthcare services to Expo 2020 visitors, including PCR tests.

DHA has also set up five lanes for drive-through testing with a capacity of 5,000 tests per day and a PCR screening centre with a capacity of 10,000 tests per day and test results provided within four hours.

