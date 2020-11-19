News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai's RTA warns of delays on Business Bay Crossing

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 19, 2020

(alamy.com/ae)

Use alternative roads such as Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge and Ras Al Khor Road.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday cautioned motorists about expected delays on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge starting Friday, November 20.

The delay will be for 30 consecutive hours, the authority added.

"A delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Bur Dubai to Deira for 30 consecutive hours, from November 20 at 12am until Saturday, November 21, 6am. We advise you to remain cautious and use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge and Ras Al Khor Road," the RTA said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219689&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 