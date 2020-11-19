Dubai's RTA warns of delays on Business Bay Crossing
Use alternative roads such as Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge and Ras Al Khor Road.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday cautioned motorists about expected delays on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge starting Friday, November 20.
The delay will be for 30 consecutive hours, the authority added.
"A delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Bur Dubai to Deira for 30 consecutive hours, from November 20 at 12am until Saturday, November 21, 6am. We advise you to remain cautious and use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge and Ras Al Khor Road," the RTA said.
A delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Bur Dubai to Deira for 30 consecutive hours, from 20 November at 12 AM until Saturday, 21 November, 6 AM. We advise you to remain cautious & use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge & Ras Al Khor Rd.— RTA (@rta_dubai) November 19, 2020
