Dubai's RTA warns of delays on Business Bay Crossing

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday cautioned motorists about expected delays on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge starting Friday, November 20.

"A delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Bur Dubai to Deira for 30 consecutive hours, from November 20 at 12am until Saturday, November 21, 6am. We advise you to remain cautious and use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge and Ras Al Khor Road," the RTA said.